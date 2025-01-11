Marcus Freeman Was Coy When Asked About CFP Title Game Opponent on 'College GameDay'
Notre Dame defeated Penn State 27-24 in Thursday night's College Football Playoff semifinal at the Orange Bowl to advance to the national championship, and ahead of Friday's Cotton Bowl between Ohio State and Texas, Freeman was asked which team he'd like to face for the title.
But like most coaches, Freeman professionally avoided the answer on ESPN's College GameDay.
"You know what, in these three years of being a head coach, I've learned sometimes it's good just to be quiet and to not give your opinion," Freeman told the GameDay crew. "There's nothing good about saying what I think the result of today's game is going to be. I'm just going to keep that quiet and I'm looking forward to enjoying this game here in a little bit."
The entire GameDay set applauded Freeman's sidestep of the question, and Kirk Herbstreit joked, "You want everybody to win. Go team!" as Freeman and the rest of the set laughed it off.
Freeman is an Ohio State alum and is 0-2 against Ryan Day in the last two seasons. Freeman and some of the upper classmen would surely like one more crack at Ohio State with everything on the line, but that's certainly not something they want to put out on the table as bulletin board material leading up to Jan. 20.