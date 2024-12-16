Marcus Freeman Lands Lucrative Long-Term Extension With Notre Dame Ahead of CFP
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman isn’t going anywhere.
Ahead of the Irish’s first-round game in the College Football Playoff against Indiana next week, Notre Dame announced on social media Freeman had signed an extension to stick with the school for the foreseeable future.
Per multiple reports, Freeman’s extension is for four more years. With two years remaining on his current deal with the school, Freeman is set to be with Notre Dame through at least 2030. Reports also said that the deal would make Freeman one of the highest-paid coaches in college football.
Freeman, 38, has a 30-9 record leading the Irish over the past three seasons and change. This year, he has taken Notre Dame to a 11-1 run through the regular season, with the team’s sole blemish an embarrassing loss to Northern Illinois early in the year.
The Irish enter their playoff game against Indiana as the No. 5 team in the CFP Rankings and No. 3 team in the AP Top 25.