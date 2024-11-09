Mario Cristobal Criticized for Odd Clock Management Decision in Loss to Georgia Tech
The No. 4 Miami Hurricanes fell just short of securing another dramatic come-from-behind victory Saturday in their 28–23 loss to Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
For a second straight year, the Hurricanes saw their undefeated record spoiled by the Yellow Jackets. And for a second straight year, Miami coach Mario Cristobal made a curious decision in crunch time.
Trailing by five points with 2:20 to play, the Hurricanes' defense tackled Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King for a loss of two yards to force a punt on fourth-and-3.
The clock ran down to the two-minute timeout. But after the break, when Georgia Tech lined up in a punt formation, Cristobal burned the first of his three second-half timeouts to get his defense prepared in case the Yellow Jackets were about to attempt a fake punt.
A timeout immediately after the two-minute timeout? Now that's a tough look.
Georgia Tech did punt it away, but Miami turned the ball over on quarterback Cam Ward's fumble on the ensuing possession. The Yellow Jackets went on to ice the game by gaining a first down, but Cristobal's burned timeout looked like a crucial mistake as the Hurricanes' defense attempted to stop Georgia Tech.
Last year, with Miami up 20–17 on Georgia Tech in the final minute, Cristobal opted to call a running play instead of kneeling the clock out. Donald Chaney Jr. fumbled it away, and the Yellow Jackets scored a touchdown to steal the win in stunning fashion at Hard Rock Stadium.
The college football world had plenty to say about Cristobal's timeout decision Saturday:
The Hurricanes, now 9–1 this season, will look to rebound Nov. 23 in a home tilt against Wake Forest.