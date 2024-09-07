Matthew McConaughey, Charles Woodson Got in Epic Standoff Before Texas-Michigan Game
The blueblood showdown between the No. 3 Texas Longhorns and No. 10 Michigan Wolverines started with a bang Saturday afternoon at Michigan Stadium.
As both teams walked out of the locker rooms in front of a sellout crowd filled with two passionate fanbases, former Michigan star Charles Woodson and famous actor Matthew McConaughey—a Longhorns superfan—strolled onto the field with flags representing their allegiances.
Woodson walked over to McConaughey for a UFC-esque standoff on the field. Both Woodson and McConaughey broke into big smiles.
The Week 2 matchup marked just the second time in history that Michigan and Texas faced off on the gridiron. The only other clash was nearly 20 years ago in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2005, a game in which Texas won 38–27.
Through two quarters, McConaughey's Longhorns have the upper hand on Woodson's Wolverines, as they entered halftime with a 24–3 lead. Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers threw for 203 yards and two touchdowns on 18-of-26 passing in the first half, and the Longhorns' defense held Michigan to 88 total yards.
To use a classic McConaughey line, it is fair to say Texas is playing better than just alright, alright, alright.