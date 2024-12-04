Maxx Crosby Says Ohio State Has to Fire Ryan Day After Upset Loss to Michigan
Add Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby to the list of Ohio State fans up in arms over their loss to the Michigan Wolverines last weekend.
Crosby, who claims to have grown up as a Buckeyes "homer," went on his latest episode of The Rush podcast and didn't mince words about his feelings over their 13-10 loss to the Wolverines on Saturday:
"I can't believe they even allowed that to happen... I don't want to hear the name RD ever again," the two-time All-Pro said—alluding to Ohio State head coach Ryan Day. "Bring Urban [Meyer] back. Bring Urban back. I'm not watching a game again until Urban Meyer is the head coach of the team. I refuse."
He was then asked by his co-host if he'd be okay with the possibility of Day remaining as Ohio State's head coach next season.
"No. He's cooked..." Crosby said bluntly. "I'm sorry Ryan. You're probably a great guy, you've had a lot of success as a coach, but I'm sorry. I'm Urban all day. He owned Michigan."
During his time as the head coach of Ohio State, Meyer went 7-0 against Michigan. Day, who took over for Meyer in 2019, is just 1-4 versus the Wolverines. He's 65-6 versus everybody else.
Crosby grew up in Lapeer, Michigan and attended Eastern Michigan University—if you were wondering where his distaste for the Wolverines comes from.