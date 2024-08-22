Miami-Ohio Football Coach Blasts Alabama, Claims Crimson Tide ‘Stole’ Their kicker
Miami-Ohio kicker Graham Nicholson had a superb 2023 season, nailing 35 of his 37 extra-point attempts and 27 of his 28 field-goal attempts. It was enough to make him the Redhawks' first-ever consensus All-American.
Now, however, Nicholson is off to Alabama via the transfer portal. That fact has not sat well with Miami coach Chuck Martin, who called out the Crimson Tide in an interview that circulated on social media Thursday.
"Alabama stole our kicker. They illegally recruited our kicker and stole him from us. That's a fact," Martin said. "Alabama stole our kicker. A couple other schools tried to steal him."
The Redhawks won the MAC title and the Cure Bowl in '23, and are expected to contend for the conference crown again in 2024.
Martin is entering his 11th season leading the program, and has a career record of 56-62.
Miami has an opportunity to make an instant splash this season, as the Redhawks open their season with games against Northwestern, Cincinnati and Notre Dame.