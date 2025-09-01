SI

Miami WR CJ Daniels Went Full Extension vs. Notre Dame for Early Catch of the Year Candidate

College football fans couldn't believe Daniels's one-handed touchdown catch against Notre Dame.

Ryan Phillips

Miami wide receiver CJ Daniels made an incredible catch for a touchdown against Notre Dame.
Miami wide receiver CJ Daniels made an incredible catch for a touchdown against Notre Dame. / Via ESP
CJ Daniels just introduced himself to the college football world.

During Sunday night's high-stakes matchup between No. 10 Miami and No. 6 Notre Dame, the Hurricanes' receiver made a Catch of the Year candidate on a 20-yard touchdown reception.

The play came as Miami faced second-and-3 at Notre Dame's 20-yard line with 12 seconds left in the first half and the game tied 7-7. Quarterback Carson Beck dropped back and lobbed the ball in Daniels's direction, between two Irish defenders. The senior leaped into the air and snatched it with his right hand, then corralled it as he landed in the end zone. It was a remarkable snag.

The reception gave Miami a 14-7 lead heading into halftime.

College football fans and pundits went absolutely nuts after seeing what Daniels had done.

CJ Daniels Transferred From LSU

Daniels arrived at Miami this offseason after recording 42 receptions for 480 yards and no touchdowns for LSU during the 2024 season. He played at Liberty from 2020 through '23, and in his final season with the Flames, he had 55 catches for 1,067 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Miami is hoping he can step up and replicate his production from his time at Liberty this season with Beck throwing him the ball. In the first half of Sunday night's game, he had three receptions for 34 yards.

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

