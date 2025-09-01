Miami WR CJ Daniels Went Full Extension vs. Notre Dame for Early Catch of the Year Candidate
CJ Daniels just introduced himself to the college football world.
During Sunday night's high-stakes matchup between No. 10 Miami and No. 6 Notre Dame, the Hurricanes' receiver made a Catch of the Year candidate on a 20-yard touchdown reception.
The play came as Miami faced second-and-3 at Notre Dame's 20-yard line with 12 seconds left in the first half and the game tied 7-7. Quarterback Carson Beck dropped back and lobbed the ball in Daniels's direction, between two Irish defenders. The senior leaped into the air and snatched it with his right hand, then corralled it as he landed in the end zone. It was a remarkable snag.
Video is below.
The reception gave Miami a 14-7 lead heading into halftime.
College football fans and pundits went absolutely nuts after seeing what Daniels had done.
CJ Daniels Transferred From LSU
Daniels arrived at Miami this offseason after recording 42 receptions for 480 yards and no touchdowns for LSU during the 2024 season. He played at Liberty from 2020 through '23, and in his final season with the Flames, he had 55 catches for 1,067 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Miami is hoping he can step up and replicate his production from his time at Liberty this season with Beck throwing him the ball. In the first half of Sunday night's game, he had three receptions for 34 yards.