Mic’d-Up Bill Belichick at UNC Practice Found Brilliant Way to Help Defensive Backs

Tim Capurso

Belichick mic'd up during a North Carolina football practice.
Belichick mic'd up during a North Carolina football practice.
North Carolina Tar Heels coach Bill Belichick brings a wealth of experience—nearly five decades of coaching football—to Chapel Hill. And 'Chapel Bill' was in rare form during a recent Tar Heels spring practice, which featured the eight-time Super Bowl champion mic'd up.

This time, Belichick found a brilliant way to help prevent Tar Heels defensive backs from holding. As seen in the beginning of the video, he stops practice before telling someone off-camera: "We gotta get the gloves on these guys. There's holding on every play—usually twice!"

Then, the camera panned to a North Carolina player slipping a black, mitten-like object onto each of his hands, which were then unable to illegally impede the offensive player's progress.

The cool video went on to show Belichick moving from player to player, offering pointers and reinforcing a positive habit wherever possible. If the clip is any indication, Belichick seems to be enjoying the fact that he's back on a sideline coaching football players.

The Tar Heels' spring practice ends on April 12.

Tim Capurso
