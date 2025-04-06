Lil Wayne Visited Bill Belichick's UNC Team During Spring Practice
Lil Wayne made an unexpected appearance on Saturday.
Weezy showed up to hang out with Bill Belichick's North Carolina Tar Heels football team during spring practice. It was an surprise arrival from a guy who hasn't released a solo album since 2020, though The Carter VI is due to be released in June.
UNC celebrated his arrival.
And he took a photo with Belichick.
That photo is a collaboration no one thought they needed.
It's funny seeing Belichick smile in a photo, since he wore his trademark scowl for virtually all of the 24 years he was the head coach of the New England Patriots. He seems to have found happiness in Chapel Hill. A massive contract and low expectations will do that for a man.
