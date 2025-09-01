Michael Jordan Among Star-Studded Guest List Attending Bill Belichick's UNC Debut
In what is set to be one of the most anticipated college football games we've seen in some time, the North Carolina Tar Heels will welcome the TCU Horned Frogs to Chapel Hill on Monday night for the debut of new head coach Bill Belichick.
The game, which was moved to a standalone game on ESPN, will kick off at 8p.m. ET and, according to insider Pete Thamel, will feature a star-studded guest list. Here's a look at who is expected to be in attendance at Kenan Stadium:
- Michael Jordan
- Mia Hamm
- Lawrence Taylor
- Julius Peppers
- Eric Church
- Chase Rice
- Blake Snell
Jordan, Hamm, Taylor, and Peppers all played collegiately for the Tar Heels, while Rice, a country singer, also attended the school. Church, meanwhile, is an Appalachian State alumnus but was born and raised in North Carolina.
Needless to say, there's a palpable buzz in Chapel Hill ahead of Monday night's contest. We'll see if Belichick can bring his Super Bowl-winning ways to the collegiate ranks.