Michael Vick Recently Interviewed for Head Coaching Position at FCS School
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick interviewed for the head coaching position at Norfolk State, he told The Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press on Monday.
The school reached out to Vick, who is from Virginia and played college ball at Virginia Tech, about the position. Vick has never officially coached a football program since retiring from playing the sport after the 2015 NFL season, but he is ready to give it his all, if Norfolk State chooses to hire him: “I know how to lead and I know what it takes.” Vick said he expects to hear about the school's decision soon.
Since leaving football, Vick has worked as an NFL analyst for Fox Sports starting in 2017.
Vick made his mark in college football and the NFL. He was drafted No. 1 overall by the Atlanta Falcons in 2001 following two dominant seasons as Virginia Tech's starter. One of Vick's biggest NFL accomplishments is that he was the first quarterback in the league to rush for 1,000 yards in a single season. Lamar Jackson and Justin Fields have achieved this feat since.
However, Vick's NFL legacy is frequently overshadowed by him serving 21 months in federal prison in 2006 after he was found to be involved in an illegal dogfighting ring. He returned to the NFL following his sentence and even won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award in 2010 with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Norfolk State fired coach Dawson Odums on Nov. 26 after a 4–8 season. Odums led the team for four years and posted a 15–31 overall record. The Spartans are ready to get back in the winning circle.