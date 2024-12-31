Michigan vs. Alabama Ticket Prices: Cheapest and Most Expensive Tickets for ReliaQuest Bowl
While the ReliaQuest Bowl may not be the final game of the season that either the Alabama Crimson Tide or Michigan Wolverines had hoped for, the two schools will bring an epic New Year's Eve showdown outside of the College Football Playoff.
Alabama was on the outside looking in of the CFP field after the committee decided to give SMU the final at-large bid in the inaugural 12-team field. The Crimson Tide's consolation prize is a trip to the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, Florida where they get to meet the Michigan Wolverines for a rematch of last season's CFP semifinal in the Rose Bowl game.
Michigan won that battle for a trip to the national championship game where the Wolverines finished the job against the Washington Huskies.
Now, coming off a disappointing 7-5 year but with a big victory against bitter rival Ohio State in their final game, the Wolverines get to finish their season against No. 11-ranked Alabama (9-3).
The ReliaQuest Bowl between Michigan and Alabama kicks off a long day of New Year's Eve bowl action. Michigan and Alabama kick off at 12 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium, while the night is eventually capped off by the first game in the CFP quarterfinals between Boise State and Penn State at 7:30 p.m. ET.
As one of the jewels of bowl season outside of the CFP, what does it cost to see Michigan and Alabama battle in the Sunshine State?
Cheapest Tickets for the ReliaQuest Bowl
As of Monday, the cheapest pair of seats available on Gametime are $94 each in section 314, row U which is in the upper deck near the corner of the end zone. SeatGeek are $99 apiece, located in section 333, row G which is in the upper deck on the sideline near the end zone.
The cheapest tickets below the upper deck are going for $116 apiece on GameTime in section 121, row F which is behind the end zone. SeatGeek has lower seats at $133 each, located in section 240, row K.
Most Expensive Tickets for the 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl
Premium seats to the ReliaQuest Bowl are going for a pretty penny thanks to the two schools invited. Michigan and Alabama fans will surely travel no matter where their school plays, so expect to shell out some serious cash for the best seats.
On GameTime, you can sit in the front row behind Alabama's bench with two tickets for $657 each. You can also sit in the first row behind the end zone for $1,643 a ticket. SeatGeek has seats available behind Alabama's bench for $640 each in section 137, row A. If you're a Michigan fan, you can sit five rows behind the Wolverines' bench for $316 a ticket in section 109, row E.