Michigan Bowl Record & History: How Has the ReliaQuest Bowl Team Fared Through the Years?
The Michigan Wolverines will take on Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Tuesday morning. The game marks a rematch between the two schools from when they faced off in the Rose Bowl last season in the College Football Playoff Semifinal. Michigan won that game 27-20 in overtime, and went on to win the CFP National Championship over Washington.
This season, the two teams will not face off in the CFP. Both teams have lost national championship winning coaches since that matchup, with Nick Saban retiring and Jim Harbaugh leaving to become the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. Since, Kalen DeBoer has taken over at Alabama while Sherrone Moore has become the head coach of Michigan. This will be Moore's first bowl game as head coach.
This game will mark the sixth bowl game meeting between Michigan and Alabama, and Michigan's seventh appearance in the ReliaQuest Bowl, which was previously named the Hall of Fame Bowl/Outback Bowl. Michigan is 3-2 against Alabama in bowl games, and 1-1 versus the Crimson Tide in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
Michigan Bowl Game History: How the Wolverines Have Fared
SEASON
BOWL
OPPONENT
RESULT
1901-02
Rose Bowl
Stanford
W 49–0
1947-48
Rose Bowl
USC
W 49–0
1950-51
Rose Bowl
California
W 14–6
1964-65
Rose Bowl
Oregon State
W 34–7
1969-70
Rose Bowl
USC
L 3–10
1971-72
Rose Bowl
Stanford
L 12–13
1975-76
Orange Bowl
Oklahoma
L 6–14
1976-77
Rose Bowl
USC
L 6–14
1977-78
Rose Bowl
Washington
L 20–27
1978-79
Rose Bowl
USC
L 10–17
1979
Gator Bowl
North Carolina
L 15–17
1980-81
Rose Bowl
Washington
W 23–6
1981
Bluebonnet Bowl
UCLA
W 33–14
1982-83
Rose Bowl
UCLA
L 14–24
1983-84
Sugar Bowl
Auburn
L 7–9
1984
Holiday Bowl
BYU
L 17–24
1985-86
Fiesta Bowl
Nebraska
W 27–23
1986-87
Rose Bowl
Arizona State
L 15–22
1987-88
Hall of Fame Bowl
Alabama
W 28–24
1988-89
Rose Bowl
USC
W 22–14
1989-90
Rose Bowl
USC
L 10–17
1990-91
Gator Bowl
Ole Miss
W 35–3
1991-92
Rose Bowl
Washington
L 14–34
1992-93
Rose Bowl
Washington
W 38–31
1993-94
Hall of Fame Bowl
NC State
W 42–7
1994
Holiday Bowl
Colorado State
W 24–14
1995
Alamo Bowl
Texas A&M
L 20–22
1996-97
Outback Bowl
Alabama
L 14–17
1997-98
Rose Bowl
Washington State
W 21–16
1998-99
Citrus Bowl
Arkansas
W 45–31
1999-00
Orange Bowl
Alabama
W 35–34
2000-01
Citrus Bowl
Auburn
W 31–28
2001-02
Citrus Bowl
Tennessee
L 17–45
2002-03
Outback Bowl
Florida
W 38–30
2003-04
Rose Bowl
USC
L 14–28
2004-05
Rose Bowl
Texas
L 37–38
2005
Alamo Bowl
Nebraska
L 28–32
2006-07
Rose Bowl
USC
L 18–32
2007-08
Capital One Bowl
Florida
W 41–35
2010-11
Gator Bowl
Mississippi State
L 14–52
2011-12
Sugar Bowl
Virginia Tech
W 23–20
2012-13
Outback Bowl
South Carolina
L 28–33
2013
Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl
Kansas State
L 14–31
2015-16
Citrus Bowl
Florida
W 41–7
2016
Orange Bowl
Florida State
L 32–33
2017-18
Outback Bowl
South Carolina
L 19–26
2018
Peach Bowl
Florida
L 15–41
2019-20
Citrus Bowl
Alabama
L 16–35
2021
Orange Bowl
Georgia
L 11–34
2022
Fiesta Bowl
TCU
L 45–51
2023-24
Rose Bowl
Alabama
W 27–20
2023-24
CFP National Championship
Washington
W 34–13
Michigan Bowl Game Notes
The Wolverines will compete in their 53rd bowl game on Tuesday, and make their seventh total appearance in the ReliaQuest Bowl. The Wolverines have a 3-3 record in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
Michigan has made their most bowl game appearances in the historic Rose Bowl, including earning a win in the first ever Rose Bowl in 1902. Overall, the Wolverines hold a 9-12 record in the Rose Bowl. Surprisingly, the Wolverines only have a winning record in two bowls. They are 1-0 in the Bluebonnet Bowl, and 4-2 in the Citrus Bowl.
Michigan Bowl Game Record
TEAM
WINS
LOSSES
WIN PERCENTAGE
Michigan
23
29
.442