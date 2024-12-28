SI

Michigan Bowl Record & History: How Has the ReliaQuest Bowl Team Fared Through the Years?

The Wolverines play in their 53rd bowl game on Tuesday.

Eva Geitheim

Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore celebrates a stop by Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Kenneth Grant
Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore celebrates a stop by Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Kenneth Grant / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Michigan Wolverines will take on Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Tuesday morning. The game marks a rematch between the two schools from when they faced off in the Rose Bowl last season in the College Football Playoff Semifinal. Michigan won that game 27-20 in overtime, and went on to win the CFP National Championship over Washington.

This season, the two teams will not face off in the CFP. Both teams have lost national championship winning coaches since that matchup, with Nick Saban retiring and Jim Harbaugh leaving to become the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. Since, Kalen DeBoer has taken over at Alabama while Sherrone Moore has become the head coach of Michigan. This will be Moore's first bowl game as head coach.

This game will mark the sixth bowl game meeting between Michigan and Alabama, and Michigan's seventh appearance in the ReliaQuest Bowl, which was previously named the Hall of Fame Bowl/Outback Bowl. Michigan is 3-2 against Alabama in bowl games, and 1-1 versus the Crimson Tide in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Michigan Bowl Game History: How the Wolverines Have Fared

SEASON

BOWL

OPPONENT

RESULT

1901-02

Rose Bowl

Stanford

W 49–0

1947-48

Rose Bowl

USC

W 49–0

1950-51

Rose Bowl

California

W 14–6

1964-65

Rose Bowl

Oregon State

W 34–7

1969-70

Rose Bowl

USC

L 3–10

1971-72

Rose Bowl

Stanford

L 12–13

1975-76

Orange Bowl

Oklahoma

L 6–14

1976-77

Rose Bowl

USC

L 6–14

1977-78

Rose Bowl

Washington

L 20–27

1978-79

Rose Bowl

USC

L 10–17

1979

Gator Bowl

North Carolina

L 15–17

1980-81

Rose Bowl

Washington

W 23–6

1981

Bluebonnet Bowl

UCLA

W 33–14

1982-83

Rose Bowl

UCLA

L 14–24

1983-84

Sugar Bowl

Auburn

L 7–9

1984

Holiday Bowl

BYU

L 17–24

1985-86

Fiesta Bowl

Nebraska

W 27–23

1986-87

Rose Bowl

Arizona State

L 15–22

1987-88

Hall of Fame Bowl

Alabama

W 28–24

1988-89

Rose Bowl

USC

W 22–14

1989-90

Rose Bowl

USC

L 10–17

1990-91

Gator Bowl

Ole Miss

W 35–3

1991-92

Rose Bowl

Washington

L 14–34

1992-93

Rose Bowl

Washington

W 38–31

1993-94

Hall of Fame Bowl

NC State

W 42–7

1994

Holiday Bowl

Colorado State

W 24–14

1995

Alamo Bowl

Texas A&M

L 20–22

1996-97

Outback Bowl

Alabama

L 14–17

1997-98

Rose Bowl

Washington State

W 21–16

1998-99

Citrus Bowl

Arkansas

W 45–31

1999-00

Orange Bowl

Alabama

W 35–34

2000-01

Citrus Bowl

Auburn

W 31–28

2001-02

Citrus Bowl

Tennessee

L 17–45

2002-03

Outback Bowl

Florida

W 38–30

2003-04

Rose Bowl

USC

L 14–28

2004-05

Rose Bowl

Texas

L 37–38

2005

Alamo Bowl

Nebraska

L 28–32

2006-07

Rose Bowl

USC

L 18–32

2007-08

Capital One Bowl

Florida

W 41–35

2010-11

Gator Bowl

Mississippi State

L 14–52

2011-12

Sugar Bowl

Virginia Tech

W 23–20

2012-13

Outback Bowl

South Carolina

L 28–33

2013

Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl

Kansas State

L 14–31

2015-16

Citrus Bowl

Florida

W 41–7

2016

Orange Bowl

Florida State

L 32–33

2017-18

Outback Bowl

South Carolina

L 19–26

2018

Peach Bowl

Florida

L 15–41

2019-20

Citrus Bowl

Alabama

L 16–35

2021

Orange Bowl

Georgia

L 11–34

2022

Fiesta Bowl

TCU

L 45–51

2023-24

Rose Bowl

Alabama

W 27–20

2023-24

CFP National Championship

Washington

W 34–13

Michigan Bowl Game Notes

The Wolverines will compete in their 53rd bowl game on Tuesday, and make their seventh total appearance in the ReliaQuest Bowl. The Wolverines have a 3-3 record in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Michigan has made their most bowl game appearances in the historic Rose Bowl, including earning a win in the first ever Rose Bowl in 1902. Overall, the Wolverines hold a 9-12 record in the Rose Bowl. Surprisingly, the Wolverines only have a winning record in two bowls. They are 1-0 in the Bluebonnet Bowl, and 4-2 in the Citrus Bowl.

Michigan Bowl Game Record

TEAM

WINS

LOSSES

WIN PERCENTAGE

Michigan

23

29

.442

