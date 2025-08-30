SI

Michigan Freshman Bryce Underwood Made Comical Mistake Before First Start

Rookie mistake.

Eva Geitheim

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) walked the wrong way coming out of the bus as the Wolverines arrived at The Big House.
Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) walked the wrong way coming out of the bus as the Wolverines arrived at The Big House. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Even No. 1 recruits aren't flawless.

Quarterback Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 recruit in ESPN's class of 2025 recruiting rankings, made a minor error before his first start for Michigan on Saturday. As the true freshman walked off the bus and arrived at Michigan Stadium, he began walking the wrong way instead of toward the team's entrance at The Big House.

Fortunately, a teammate appeared to correct Underwood, and set him in the right direction to the team's entrance tunnel.

As No. 14 Michigan opens the season against New Mexico, Underwood will become the fourth quarterback in Wolverines' history to start as a true freshman and the youngest ever. He joins Rick Leach, Chad Henne and Tate Forcier in this exclusive group.

Forcier was the most recent true freshman to start for Michigan in 2009. The Wolverines went just 1-7 in conference play under his lead while he completed 58.7% of his passes for 2,050 yards, 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions over 12 starts.

Underwood will try to fare better than Forcier did as he looks to help Michigan build off an 8-5 performance in 2024.

