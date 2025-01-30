Michigan's Donovan Edwards Didn't Mince Words About Career Success vs. Ohio State
Michigan running back Donovan Edwards can't give Ohio State too much credit after their championship run. At Senior Bowl practice, he was asked about the Wolverines' stunning win over the Buckeyes on Nov. 30, but had to make sure each of the past four years was taken into account.
Over Edwards's four years in the Maize and Blue, he never lost to Ohio State and won't let the Buckeyes forget it.
"I'll do you one better, I'll take you back from the freshman year," Edwards said when asked about Michigan's 13–10 upset win over the Buckeyes in November during an interview at Senior Bowl practice in Mobile Wednesday with WKRG's Simone Eli.
"We won the Big Ten championship [for the first time] in over 10 years and beating Ohio State. Sophomore year, we won another Big Ten Championship, two-peat, beat Ohio State again. Won a national championship the third year, beat Ohio State again.
“And then much respect to the Ohio State Buckeyes, gotta give it to them for the national championship. Congratulations to my boys. Also, beat them four times in a row, so the guys over there can’t say nothing about beating us. They ain’t getting no gold pants either.”
Ohio State has a tradition of gifting a gold charm replica of a pair of football pants to players and coaches following wins over Michigan. As Edwards pointed out, though, his friends who've played in Columbus over the last four years won't be getting any.
It was all jokes as he prepared to play in front of NFL coaches and decision-makers during the Senior Bowl Saturday. Edwards scored two touchdowns in last season's national championship game, when the Wolverines took down Washington to bring home the title. Just a season later, Michigan's bitter rival won it all.
Edwards got the best of Ohio State each time he lined up against them. With his college career over, he won't let them forget about it any time soon.