Michigan Fires Offensive Coordinator Following Upset Win Over Ohio State
Despite winning their most important game of the season last Saturday against Ohio State, the University of Michigan football program is making a major change on their coaching staff.
According to the team's website, the Wolverines fired offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell on Tuesday.
"After a thorough assessment of our offense, I made the decision to relieve Kirk Campbell of his duties and move in a different direction," coach Sherrone Moore said in a statement on the team's website. "This was a decision that I felt was in the best interest of our football program. I want to thank Kirk for his hard work and dedication to the university, Michigan Football and our student-athletes. I wish him well in his future coaching endeavors."
The team named tight ends coach Steve Casula as offensive coordinator on an interim basis.
Campbell has been with the Michigan program for the last three seasons, serving as an offensive assistant in 2022, QBs coach in '23, and adding offensive coordinator duties in '24 after Moore took over as head coach for Jim Harbaugh.
In Campbell's lone season at the helm, the Wolverines gained just 294.2 yards per game—ranking 128th in the nation in total offense. They also scored just 22.3 points per game, down from 35.9 in 2023.