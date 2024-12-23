Michigan Lands New QB From Fresno State in Transfer Portal
The Michigan Wolverines will have a new option under center in 2025.
CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported Monday, citing sources, that former Fresno State and UCF quarterback Mikey Keene has committed to Michigan. Keene has one year of eligibility remaining.
Keene started his collegiate career at UCF, throwing for 23 touchdowns and seven interceptions over 15 games from 2021 to '22. He has started 24 games at Fresno State since transferring before the 2023 season, throwing for 5,868 yards, 42 touchdowns and 21 interceptions the last two years combined.
In 2024, Keene led the Mountain West in pass completions (277), completion percentage (70.5%) and passing yards (2,892). The Bulldogs went 6–6 this year with Keene under center and will play Northern Illinois on Monday in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.
Michigan, which won the 2023 national championship, struggled in 2024 under first-year head coach Sherrone Moore. The instability at quarterback was a big factor in the team's shortcomings, as Davis Warren, Jack Tuttle and Alex Orji combined to throw for 1,580 yards and 12 interceptions with just 10 touchdown passes.