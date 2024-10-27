Michigan's Colston Loveland Delivers Perfect Takedown of MSU After Postgame Fight
The Michigan Wolverines beat rival Michigan State Spartans, 24-17, on Saturday night at The Big House. Junior Michigan tight end Colston Loveland had six catches for 67 yards and scored two touchdowns for the Wolverines.
With time ticking down in the fourth quarter, quarterback Davis Warren took a knee to end the game. While most Michigan players began to celebrate, Loveland got into it with Spartans defensive lineman Anthony Jones. Pushing led to shoving, which led to Jones grabbing Loveland by the helmet.
That's when Michigan's entire sideline poured onto the field.
Luckily, players were separated before things got out of control.
Loveland was asked about the scuffle during an interview with the Big Ten Network. His answer was nothing short of amazing.
"Yeah I mean, lil bro stay doing lil bro things, you know," Loveland said. "MSU the little bro. They can do whatever they want. We knew it was going to get chippy, but you know everything within the confines of the game we do right. And then after they want to get busy? We'll get busy."
Who doesn't love a good rivalry?