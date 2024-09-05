Michigan Coach Sherrone Moore Is Somehow Still Working Without a Contract
Sherrone Moore is in his first full season as head coach of the Michigan Wolverines, and somehow he's still working without a contract.
On Thursday, Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel confirmed that Moore and the university are still working on a deal. Several of his assistant coaches are without contracts as well.
During an interview on the Conqu'ring Heroes Podcast, Manuel said, "These things take time, the contracts. I mean they don't just happen overnight and the things that have popped up, but they're being worked on."
To be clear, Moore was announced as Michigan's head coach on January 26. The 38-year-old was elevated from his offensive coordinator position to replace Jim Harbaugh, who bolted to the NFL to take the Los Angeles Chargers job. That was eight months ago. The deal was announced as a five-year, $27.5 million pact. How much time does Michigan need to finalize a contract where the financial details are public?
The university is still dealing with the fallout from the NCAA's investigation into the Connor Stalions sign-stealing scandal and recruiting violations dating back to the COVID-19 pandemic. The NCAA named Moore as having violated rules, and claims he deleted 52 text messages with Stalions in October of 2023.
It could be that those violations will change the financial structure of any contract Moore has to sign, but if Michigan is truly taking the stance that no one in the football program did anything wrong, then leaving the head coach hanging this long would seem to be a bad idea.
Manuel did claim Moore's contract would be done soon.