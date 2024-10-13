Mics Caught James Franklin's NSFW Message to Kicker After Game-Winning Field Goal
You could forgive Penn State coach James Franklin for being a little excited after the Nittany Lions' 33–30 win over USC on Saturday.
Penn State trailed 20–6 at the half, and appeared set to blow a golden opportunity to hold serve in a crowded Big Ten race. However, thanks to a monster performance from tight end Tyler Warren and kicker Ryan Barker's game-winning 36-yard field goal, the Nittany Lions remained unbeaten.
After the game, Franklin was caught on CBS's hot mic congratulating Barker in NSFW fashion.
"Are you kidding me? Huh?" Franklin told Barker as he enveloped him in a hug. "F---ing awesome."
Barker nailed all four of his field goal attempts Saturday, having previously attempted (and made) just two on the season.
Penn State will take a week off before playing Wisconsin on the road on Oct. 26—its final game before a monstrous showdown with Ohio State on Nov. 2.