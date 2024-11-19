SI

Texas A&M’s Mike Elko Had Comical Slip-Up Will Trying to Not Talk About Texas

Ryan Phillips

Elko has Texas A&M 8-2 in his first season as head coach.
Elko has Texas A&M 8-2 in his first season as head coach. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
In this story:

Mike Elko really isn't helping clear up questions about his team's focus.

On Tuesday, Texas A&M's head coach was asked if the hype around his team's November 30 showdown with Texas was a concern as the Aggies prepare for their game again Auburn this weekend and his answer was revealing.

Elko said, "I don't think it's an issue. I think when you're in the situation we're in it's easy to focus on the task at hand. I think those big games earlier in the year, maybe you look ahead. If we didn't have at stake what's at stake, maybe you would worry about it. I think our focus is single-handedly on Texas ... er, I mean, on Auburn right now and locked in what we've got to get done."

Well, that was certainly a journey. Elko set out to reassure everyone his team was laser-focused on this weekend's contest but slipped up and said they were focused on Texas. Whoops.

The Aggies are 8-2 this season and travel to face 4-6 Auburn on Saturday. As things currently stand, Texas A&M is tied atop the SEC with Texas, as both teams have a 5-1 conference record. We could be headed for a massive showdown in two weeks if both teams can win this weekend.

Elko is in his first season as head coach at Texas A&M after going 16-9 in two seasons at Duke. He has the Aggies in a great spot in his inaugural year in charge.

More of the Latest Around College Football

feed

Published
Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

Home/College Football