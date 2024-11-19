Texas A&M’s Mike Elko Had Comical Slip-Up Will Trying to Not Talk About Texas
Mike Elko really isn't helping clear up questions about his team's focus.
On Tuesday, Texas A&M's head coach was asked if the hype around his team's November 30 showdown with Texas was a concern as the Aggies prepare for their game again Auburn this weekend and his answer was revealing.
Elko said, "I don't think it's an issue. I think when you're in the situation we're in it's easy to focus on the task at hand. I think those big games earlier in the year, maybe you look ahead. If we didn't have at stake what's at stake, maybe you would worry about it. I think our focus is single-handedly on Texas ... er, I mean, on Auburn right now and locked in what we've got to get done."
Well, that was certainly a journey. Elko set out to reassure everyone his team was laser-focused on this weekend's contest but slipped up and said they were focused on Texas. Whoops.
The Aggies are 8-2 this season and travel to face 4-6 Auburn on Saturday. As things currently stand, Texas A&M is tied atop the SEC with Texas, as both teams have a 5-1 conference record. We could be headed for a massive showdown in two weeks if both teams can win this weekend.
Elko is in his first season as head coach at Texas A&M after going 16-9 in two seasons at Duke. He has the Aggies in a great spot in his inaugural year in charge.