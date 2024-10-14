Mike Gundy Forced to Do Zoom Press Conference Due to ‘Headbutt’ From Cow
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy wasn’t available for his typical in-person press conference this week for an out-of-the-box, bovine reason.
Gundy chose to answer questions from the media via Zoom rather than in person because he suffered a cattle-related accident over the weekend. One of Gundy’s cows apparently “head-butted” him and injured his eye—hence, the camera-off Zoom media call.
“Well, I had a little run-in with my cattle over the weekend,” Gundy said. “I guess they’ve been watching us play, and I got head-butted. I’ve got a bad eye that I didn’t think would be particularly enjoyable for people when they were looking at my pretty face in a live interview. But more importantly, it’s full of blood and I get dizzy, so it’s not easy to be upright and be in a normal function. But other than that, I’m doing great.”
Gundy and OSU had a bye week in Week 7 but will be back in action on Friday in a road matchup against BYU. Oklahoma State (3-3, 0-3 Big 12) has dropped its last three games and will be looking to turn their season around with redshirt sophomore quarterback Garret Rangel potentially making his first start of the season.