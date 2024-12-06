SI

Mike Gundy in Contract Standoff With Oklahoma State

Following a disappointing 2024 season, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy is in a standoff with the university on an amended contract.

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy is in a contract standoff with the Cowboys following a disappointing 2024 season.
The Oklahoma State Cowboys entered the season as one of the preseason favorites in the Big 12 conference but concluded the 2024 regular season with a 3-9 record and an 0-9 mark in league play.

As such, changes were expected to come on head coach Mike Gundy's coaching staff, but according to a new report from ESPN's Pete Thamel, the university has asked the longtime Cowboys coach to agree to an amended contract, one which he has taken issue with. Gundy is now in a "standoff" with Oklahoma State over the details of the new contract, which is expected to include a pay cut.

Oklahoma State's athletic department has discussed firing Gundy for cause if he does not agree to the amended deal. He is due $25 million on his current contract.

Even with a disappointing 2024 season, Gundy has been an institution for Oklahoma State football. He has been with the Cowboys for 20 years, and has compiled a 169-88 record overall with a 102-72 mark in conference play.

