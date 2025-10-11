Missouri's Beau Pribula Juked Alabama Defender With Perfect Head Fake on TD Run
Missouri Tigers quarterback Beau Pribula helped his team cash in on a touchdown for a huge momentum swing against the Alabama Crimson Tide—and put on a masterclass on how to utilize a head fake against a defender in the process on Saturday.
On the Crimson Tide's first play from scrimmage to start the second half, Missouri defensive end Zion Young punched the ball out from under the arm of Alabama QB Ty Simpson, forcing a fumble that was recovered by Tigers linebacker Damon Wilson II.
The fumble recovery set Missouri up nicely inside the Alabama 20-yard line, an opportunity they would cash in on two plays later on a five-yard touchdown run by Pribula.
But it wasn't just any touchdown run.
Pribula faked the handoff to running back Ahmad Hardy, kept it, then juked Crimson Tide defensive back Bray Hubbard with a perfect head fake.
Check out the nice play, courtesy of Mark Kim of The Athletic.
Pribula has one passing touchdown and the rushing score as the Tigers currently trail 20–17 in the fourth quarter.
