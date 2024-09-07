Missouri State's Odd Touchdown Scored Against One Defender Negated by Penalty
A miscommunication late in Ball State's 42–34 win over Missouri State led to a pretty entertaining chain of events at Scheumann Stadium.
With 2:39 to play and Missouri State facing a critical fourth-and-10, Cardinals linebacker Darin Conley was whistled for an offsides penalty, moving the ball up five yards. All but one Ball State defender walked over to the sideline, believing the clock stopped after the penalty.
But the play clock continued to tick down, so the Bears lined up for a play with Cardinals defensive back Thailand Baldwin as the only Ball State defender on the field. Missouri State quarterback Jacob Clark lobbed an easy pass to wide receiver Jmariyae Robinson for the score, but it was called back due to an offsides penalty—on 10 Cardinals still in a huddle.
The officials wouldn't allow the Bears to decline the penalty, either.
That odd play didn't end up mattering too much when all was said and done, as Missouri State scored a touchdown three plays later. Less than a minute of game time later, Ball State scored again to secure the victory.
After dropping to 0–2 on the season, the Bears will take on Lindenwood next Saturday to open its home schedule.