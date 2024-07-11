Like You, MLB Players Plan to Spend Their PTO Playing College Football 25
Even Major League Baseball players are hotly anticipating the release of EA Sports College Football 25.
On Thursday, Jake Mintz of Cespedes Family BBQ tweeted that several MLB players have told him they plan to spend their All-Star breaks playing the new college football game.
Mintz said, "Been asking big leaguers about their all-star break plans and at least 5 guys said something like: “Locking myself in a room and playing a wild amount of College Football 25.”
Relatable.
Just like you, MLB players will be spending their days off deep in dynasty mode building their own powerhouse programs.
The College Football 25 is set to be released Tuesday, July 19, and is arguably the most anticipated sports video game of all time. It has been 11 years since EA Sports released its last college football game, NCAA Football 14, and sports gamers can't wait to get their hands on the new edition.
In 2013, the NCAA announced it wouldn't renew its licensing agreement with EA due to legal issues surrounding the use of player likenesses. With the NIL era in full swing, EA decided to jump back into the college sports world, paying more than 10,000 athletes a minimum of $600 to be in the new game.