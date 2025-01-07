SI

Mountain West Conference Record in Bowl Games in 2024 Season

The Mountain West had five teams playing in bowl games this season, but only one was able to win.

Karl Rasmussen

UNLV Rebels linebacker Jackson Woodard celebrates after he was named offensive player of the game after defeating the California Golden Bears in the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Mountain West was well represented during this year's bowl season, with a total of five teams participating in a bowl game, including the Boise State Broncos who qualified for the College Football Playoff.

Representing the Mountain West conference in a college football bowl game included the Broncos, UNLV, Colorado State, Fresno State and San Jose State. The teams ultimately struggled in their games, with only the Rebels pulling off a win, giving the conference a 1–4 record. It was a bit of a step back in that regard compared to last season, when six Mountain West teams qualified for bowl games, three of whom delivered winning performances.

Let's take a look at what bowl games teams from the Mountain West played in, and how they fared.

Mountain West 2024 Bowl Game Record

Bowl Game

Teams, Score

Mountain West Record

Art of Sport LA Bowl Hosted by Gronk

(13) California vs. (24) UNLV

1–0

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

(28) Northern Illinois vs. (20) Fresno State

1–1

Hawai'i Bowl

(41) South Florida vs. (39) San Jose State

1–2

Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl Presented by Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop

(43) Miami (OH) vs. (17) Colorado State

1–3

VRBO Fiesta Bowl

(31) Penn State vs. (14) Boise State

1–4

It wasn't the greatest showing for the Mountain West. Four of the five teams lost their respective bowl games, including Boise State who was bounced from the College Football Playoff in its first game despite a strong effort from Ashton Jeanty.

UNLV's Art of Sport Bowl-winning performance was led by quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams, who, despite completing just 5 of 18 passes, threw for two touchdowns in the 24–13 win. It was just the sixth time UNLV played in a bowl game and it marked their fourth bowl victory.

Published
Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

