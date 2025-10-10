Myles Garrett Reacts to Browns' Flurry of Trades After 1-4 Start
They may not have been on the Browns all that long—seven years combined between them—but quarterback Joe Flacco and cornerback Greg Newsome II were just established enough for their trades this week to register as a shock to Cleveland fans.
Flacco, after all, was anointed the starter entering the season two years after leading the Browns to a playoff berth. In 2021, Newsome became the team's final first-round draft pick before the horrors of the Deshaun Watson trade.
On Friday, defensive end Myles Garrett addressed Flacco and Newsome's exits for the first time.
"Surprised. Everyone was surprised by the news." Garrett said via Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN of Flacco's move to the Bengals and Newsome's to the Jaguars.
Garrett noted, via Oyefusi and several other reporters, that he believed Cleveland remained committed to winning this year.
The 1-4 Browns—who received cornerback Tyson Campbell from Jacksonville in the deal—are scheduled to visit the Steelers on Sunday.