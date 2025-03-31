Navy Athletic Director Chet Gladchuk to Retire After 24 Years
One of FBS's longest-tenured athletic directors is calling it a career.
Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk is retiring, the Midshipmen announced Monday morning. Gladchuk, who started with Navy in 2001, has served as an FBS athletic director at four different schools.
"Our association has been our passion and to have made a dedicated personal and professional investment of our lives to what this Academy stands for has been a vocation we will always cherish," Gladchuk said in a statement. "Our sincerest gratitude to so many coaches, staff, associates and friends who have made our journey at the Naval Academy the finest days of our 50-year career in athletics."
Gladchuk, a former Boston College football center and the son of a former New York Giants center of the same name, worked at Massachusetts and Syracuse before becoming Tulane's athletic director in 1988. He then moved to his alma mater in 1990, remaining there until 1997.
Houston hired Gladchuk in '97, and he took the Navy job in 2001. The Midshipmen won four national titles and 251 conference titles under his stewardship, and posted five 10-win seasons on the gridiron.