Navy’s Gutsy Big Man Fake Punt Seals Huge Upset Win Over Army
The Navy Midshipmen ran all over the No. 22-ranked Army Black Knights in their 31–13 upset win Saturday at Northwest Stadium.
That includes junior Landon Robinson, a 6'0", 285-pound nose tackle who can squat 650 pounds.
With Navy holding onto a 21–13 lead early in the fourth quarter, the Midshipmen faced a fourth-and-5 near midfield. It appeared they would punt the ball away, giving Army a chance to tie the game on its next possession.
Army's offense never touched the football down one possession again. Navy coach Brian Newberry dialed up a bold fake punt, placing the ball in Robinson's hands, who rumbled down the field for a 29-yard gain to move the chains.
Robinson fumbled the ball while getting tackled, but Navy was able to recover. Four plays later, quarterback Blake Horvath crossed the goal line for a touchdown and a 28–13 lead.
That wasn't Robinson's first career carry, either. He also gained 24 yards and picked up a first down on a fake punt called in Navy's 59–14 loss to the SMU Mustangs last season.
Navy earned its first win in the rivalry since 2021 and just its third since 2016. The Midshipmen still hold a 63-55-7 advantage in the series, propped up by the program's 14-game winning streak from 2002 to '15.