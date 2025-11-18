Navy Reveals Awesome 250th Anniversary Uniforms for 126th Army-Navy Game
The Navy Midshipmen have unveiled the uniforms they’ll wear against the Army Black Knights this coming December in the 126th Army-Navy Game.
Each year, both service academies create and reveal brand new kits that they wear for their annual storied rivalry. In 2025, Navy will honor 250 years of the United States' Naval Academy.
Here’s a look at the uniforms:
"2025 marks the 250th Anniversary of the United States Navy," Navy wrote on its website. "A milestone that celebrates the enduring strength and legacy of America’s naval forces.
"Our goal is to tell a compelling story that seamlessly weaves together the history of the U.S. Navy, the original six frigates, and the United States Naval Academy into a unified narrative. This anniversary will be recognized through a tribute to the six legendary ships that launched the fleet — Chesapeake, Constitution, Congress, Constellation, President, and United States. Every element of the campaign, from color and font choices to branding and detailing, draws inspiration from the Navy’s storied past, honoring its origins while reflecting its continued commitment to excellence and service."
You can read more about the uniforms and who they honor here.
The Midshipmen lead their all-time rivalry against Army with a record of 63–55–7, and also won last year’s contest 31–13, bucking a two-game Black Knights winning streak.
The 2025 edition of the Game will be played at Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 13th. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. ET.