SI

NC State QB Takes Shot at Bill Belichick, North Carolina Amid Coaching Rumors

Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey did not mince words.

Patrick Andres

CJ Bailey runs the ball during NC State's 30–29 loss to Georgia Tech on Nov. 21, 2024.
CJ Bailey runs the ball during NC State's 30–29 loss to Georgia Tech on Nov. 21, 2024. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

With rumors swirling around legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick potentially taking North Carolina's top job, it's reasonable to assume fans of rival ACC schools are a bit apprehensive.

Do not count NC State quarterback CJ Bailey among them.

On Wednesday, the Wolfpack signal-caller fired a bold salvo the Tar Heels' direction as NC State prepares for its forthcoming Military Bowl meeting with East Carolina on Dec. 28.

"Shoot, Bill Belichick will get it, too," Bailey said via Noah Fleischman of The Wolfpacker. "We're going five (straight) years. No matter who the coach is for UNC, we're going to kick them."

The Wolfpack have beaten North Carolina four years in a row, the longest streak in the rivalry series since NC State won five in a row from 2007 to '11.

"It means a lot that I could play against Bill Belichick," Bailey said. "But if he comes to play, we're going to kill them. We're going to kill them."

More of the Latest Around College Football

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/College Football