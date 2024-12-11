NC State QB Takes Shot at Bill Belichick, North Carolina Amid Coaching Rumors
With rumors swirling around legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick potentially taking North Carolina's top job, it's reasonable to assume fans of rival ACC schools are a bit apprehensive.
Do not count NC State quarterback CJ Bailey among them.
On Wednesday, the Wolfpack signal-caller fired a bold salvo the Tar Heels' direction as NC State prepares for its forthcoming Military Bowl meeting with East Carolina on Dec. 28.
"Shoot, Bill Belichick will get it, too," Bailey said via Noah Fleischman of The Wolfpacker. "We're going five (straight) years. No matter who the coach is for UNC, we're going to kick them."
The Wolfpack have beaten North Carolina four years in a row, the longest streak in the rivalry series since NC State won five in a row from 2007 to '11.
"It means a lot that I could play against Bill Belichick," Bailey said. "But if he comes to play, we're going to kill them. We're going to kill them."