NDSU QB Cam Miller Proudly Proclaimed His Hatred of Archrival SDSU and Fans Loved It
College football rivalries can spark a different kind of hate. A hate so real that you feel its totality take over in the days—maybe even weeks—leading up to a particular game.
For North Dakota State, there is no greater rival than the South Dakota State; the two together have won six of the last seven FCS championships.
On Saturday, the Bison and Jackrabbits met again, this time in the semifinals of the FCS playoffs. North Dakota State ultimately came out on top 28–21 thanks to a heroic effort from quarterback Cam Miller, who finished the day with 179 passing yards, 93 rushing yards, and four total touchdowns.
After the game, Miller came out swinging against his archrival. Asked on the field what made this win feel different, his answer was simple.
“I hate losing to them,” Miller said. “Now I can say it. I hate them. I hate the Jackrabbits.”
Fans across the college football landscape loved Miller's blunt honesty.
Quotes like that are how legends are made—don’t be surprised to see “I HATE THE JACKRABBITS” plastered across shirts in North Dakota for years to come.
Miller and the Bison will play for a national championship on Jan. 6.