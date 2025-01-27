SI

Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola Looks Enough Like Patrick Mahomes to Join Chiefs Locker Room

Life's good when you look like Mahomes.

Kyle Koster

Dylan Raiola joined the Chiefs after the AFC championship game.
Dylan Raiola joined the Chiefs after the AFC championship game. / SportsCenter on X
Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola looks like Patrick Mahomes, has adopted his number and essentially goes about his business in a way that causes fans to wonder if that actually is Patrick Mahomes out there on Saturdays. It's a solid bit with some pretty tangible perks, like gaining access to the Kansas City Chiefs locker room after they win the AFC championship game.

Kansas City running back Isiah Pacheco shared video from the jubilant dressing room on Sunday night with Railoa and the real Mahomes who was laughing with all his friends just off-screen.

Raiola led the Cornhuskers to a 7-6 record during his freshman season in Lincoln. He has a few more years to develop his own pro prospects. If he does end up joining the ranks of NFL quarterbacks it will probably mean that the Mahomes doppelgänger work will be over. Or it just means it will get stranger.

Kyle Koster is an assistant managing editor at Sports Illustrated covering the intersection of sports and media. He was formerly the editor in chief of The Big Lead, where he worked from 2011 to '24. Koster also did turns at the Chicago Sun-Times, where he created the Sports Pros(e) blog, and at Woven Digital.

