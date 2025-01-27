Patrick Mahomes Seemed to Address Haters With Perfect GIF After Chiefs’ AFC Title Win
Petty Mahomes is back.
The Kansas City Chiefs are a game away from making unprecedented NFL history as they look to clinch the three-peat against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans. At the center of their Super Bowl dreams stands quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who lifted his team to a 32-29 win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC championship game with 245 passing yards, one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown.
Mahomes’s glittering accomplishments through seven seasons as starter in the NFL are already unprecedented, having reached either the AFC title game or Super Bowl every single year.
However, greatness comes with great…criticism.
The Chiefs quarterback has been embroiled in controversy this postseason with some fans thinking Kansas City has been getting preferential treatment from the refs. The Chiefs’ divisional round win over the Houston Texans saw Mahomes benefit two questionable roughing penalties, and their AFC title win over the Bills included a suspect fourth-down spot and a confusing final play sequence.
Amid all the drama, Mahomes didn’t have much to say to his critics. Instead, he posted one perfect GIF:
Mahomes currently owns the second-most all-time postseason wins by an NFL quarterback (17) and could become a four-time Super Bowl champ all before his 30th birthday. If he wants to drink tea, he’ll drink the tea.