New College Football Playoff Rankings: Texas Tech’s Win Over BYU Shakes Up Bracket
The College Football Playoff Committee officially released its second set of rankings on Tuesday night, offering a glimpse at what the eventual 12-team Playoff—as well as the rest of the Top 25—could look like come season's end.
Here’s an updated look:
Editor's Note: The rankings will be updated in real time as the poll is revealed.
College Football Playoff Top 25
Rank
Team
Change From Last Week
1.
Ohio State Buckeyes (9–0)
None.
2.
Indiana Hoosiers (10–0)
None.
3.
Texas A&M Aggies (9–0)
None.
4.
Alabamaa Crimson Tide (8–1)
None.
5.
Georgia Bulldogs (8–1)
None.
6.
Texas Tech Red Raiders (9–1)
+2
7.
Ole Miss Rebels (9–1)
-1
8.
Oregon Ducks (8–1)
+1
9.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7–2)
+1
10.
Texas Longhorns (7–2)
+1
11.
Oklahoma Sooners (7–2)
+1
12.
BYU Cougars (8–2)
-5
13.
Utah Utes (7–2)
None.
14.
Vanderbilt Commodores (8–2)
+2
15.
Miami Hurricanes (7–2)
+3
16.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8–1)
+1
17.
USC Trojans (7–2)
+2
18.
Michigan Wolverines (7–2)
+3
19.
Virginia Cavaliers (8–2)
-5
20.
Louisville Cardinals (7–2)
-5
21.
Iowa Hawkeyes (6–3)
-1
22.
Pittsburgh Panthers (7–2)
+2
23.
Tennessee Volunteers (6–3)
+2
24.
South Florida Bulls (7–2)
NR
25.
Cincinnati Bearcats (7–2)
NR
Top Four Byes
1. Ohio State Buckeyes
2. Indiana Hoosiers
3. Texas A&M Aggies
4. Alabama Crimson Tide
Projected First-Round Matchups (by Seeding)
No. 12 USF Bulls vs. No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs
No. 11 Miami Hurricanes vs. No. 6 Texas Tech Red Raiders
No. 10 Texas Longhorns vs. No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels
No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. No. 8 Oregon Ducks
First Two Teams Out of College Football Playoff
No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners
No. 12 BYU Cougars