SI

New College Football Playoff Rankings: Texas Tech’s Win Over BYU Shakes Up Bracket

A look at the College Football Playoff Committee's latest Top 25 rankings.

Mike Kadlick

Texas Tech took down BYU 29–7 on Saturday afternoon.
Texas Tech took down BYU 29–7 on Saturday afternoon. / Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The College Football Playoff Committee officially released its second set of rankings on Tuesday night, offering a glimpse at what the eventual 12-team Playoff—as well as the rest of the Top 25—could look like come season's end.

Here’s an updated look:

Editor's Note: The rankings will be updated in real time as the poll is revealed.

College Football Playoff Top 25

Rank

Team

Change From Last Week

1.

Ohio State Buckeyes (9–0)

None.

2.

Indiana Hoosiers (10–0)

None.

3.

Texas A&M Aggies (9–0)

None.

4.

Alabamaa Crimson Tide (8–1)

None.

5.

Georgia Bulldogs (8–1)

None.

6.

Texas Tech Red Raiders (9–1)

+2

7.

Ole Miss Rebels (9–1)

-1

8.

Oregon Ducks (8–1)

+1

9.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7–2)

+1

10.

Texas Longhorns (7–2)

+1

11.

Oklahoma Sooners (7–2)

+1

12.

BYU Cougars (8–2)

-5

13.

Utah Utes (7–2)

None.

14.

Vanderbilt Commodores (8–2)

+2

15.

Miami Hurricanes (7–2)

+3

16.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8–1)

+1

17.

USC Trojans (7–2)

+2

18.

Michigan Wolverines (7–2)

+3

19.

Virginia Cavaliers (8–2)

-5

20.

Louisville Cardinals (7–2)

-5

21.

Iowa Hawkeyes (6–3)

-1

22.

Pittsburgh Panthers (7–2)

+2

23.

Tennessee Volunteers (6–3)

+2

24.

South Florida Bulls (7–2)

NR

25.

Cincinnati Bearcats (7–2)

NR

Top Four Byes

1. Ohio State Buckeyes
2. Indiana Hoosiers
3. Texas A&M Aggies
4. Alabama Crimson Tide

Projected First-Round Matchups (by Seeding)

No. 12 USF Bulls vs. No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs
No. 11 Miami Hurricanes vs. No. 6 Texas Tech Red Raiders
No. 10 Texas Longhorns vs. No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels
No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. No. 8 Oregon Ducks

First Two Teams Out of College Football Playoff

No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners
No. 12 BYU Cougars

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/College Football