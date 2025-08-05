New Mexico Coach Recreates Iconic ‘The Office’ Plot to Promote Free Tickets for Kids
Kids under 12 will be able to attend New Mexico Lobos home football games for free this season. While it's a very nice gesture on its own, what really puts the promotion over the top is the way that the school announced it.
In a video posted on social media Monday, first year Lobos head coach Jason Eck channeled Michael Scott and recreated the season six episode of The Office where—SPOILER ALERT—a classroom full of students learned that they would not have their college tuition paid for by Michael.
Eck's performance is tremendous.
Eck joined New Mexico after three seasons at Idaho, where he went 26-13 and guided the Vandals to their first 10-win season since 1993. Eck takes over a program that has had just five winning seasons this century, which means these kids were probably used to the disappointment.
However Eck's first season in New Mexico goes, kids of all ages will have to pay to get into the Battle of I-25 against rival New Mexico State on September 27th, as it's the only game where the promotion is not available.