Nick Saban Names Arizona State Star As His Favorite Player in College Football

The former coach's favorite college football player doesn't reside in Tuscaloosa these days.

Skattebo has rushed for 1,221 yards and 14 touchdowns in 10 games this season.
The former Alabama coach and current College GameDay analyst likes what he sees from Arizona State senior running back Cam Skattebo.

"That Cam Skattebo guy, that's gotta be my favorite player in college football, man," Saban said to the rest of ESPN's College GameDay panel on Saturday while making his pick for Arizona State-Arizona. "This guy is rugged, tough. I just love a great competitor, and he's all that."

Skattebo is in his second season with Arizona State after playing two years at Sacramento State and being named the Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year in 2022. In 10 games this season, Skattebo has registered 1,221 rushing yards, 460 receiving yards and 16 total touchdowns for the Sun Devils.

Arizona State is hoping to secure a spot in the Big 12 championship game. But first, Skattebo and the Sun Devils need to beat Arizona on Saturday.

