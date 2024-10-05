Nick Saban Had Funny Super Bowl Message for Marshawn Lynch on 'College Gameday'
With Marshawn Lynch, an alum of California, on the set of ESPN's College Gameday as the guest picker for the Golden Bears' game against Miami, one just knew that Lynch's memorable Seattle Seahawks tenure was going to be brought up at some point, whether it was his quirky press conferences or the Seahawks' goal-line moment in the 2015 Super Bowl.
And it was indeed very present during the broadcast, as one Cal fan held up a funny sign that was an ode to Lynch's unwillingness to speak to the media. Then, later in the broadcast, former Alabama coach and current ESPN analyst Nick Saban, who had several memorable one-liners on Saturday, couldn't resist bringing up the Seahawks' controversial—and fateful—decision to pass the ball rather than hand it off to Lynch, who had enjoyed a standout season that year.
"Marshawn, we may disagree on our pick today," Saban said. "But I'm telling you man. 4th and 1 in the Super Bowl at the one, I'm giving your a** the ball! You are getting the ball! Right here!"
The College Gameday set bust into laughter at Saban's funny message. It's been hashed and rehashed countless times, but then-Seahawks coach Pete Carroll's decision to pass on second-and-goal from the New England Patriots' 1-yard line rather than hand off to Lynch, who had scored 17 total touchdowns that year, backfired spectacularly after quarterback Russell Wilson threw an interception. It's widely considered to be one of the worst play-calls in NFL history.
Years later, Carroll still wouldn't admit that the play call was the wrong one, though he did ultimately take responsibility for the play in general.
But Saban wanted Lynch to know that had he been calling the shots, things would have been different.