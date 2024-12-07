SI

Nick Saban Calls Out Kirby Smart, Steve Sarkisian Before SEC Championship Game

Saban had fun with his former assistants before they face off in the SEC title game.

Blake Silverman

Saban, Smart and Sarkisian on ESPN's College GameDay Saturday before the SEC Championship game.
Saban, Smart and Sarkisian on ESPN's College GameDay Saturday before the SEC Championship game. / Screengrab via ESPN/College GameDay
Nick Saban sat next to two of his former assistant coaches on the set of ESPN's College GameDay on Saturday in Atlanta.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart and Texas coach Steve Sarkisian, who both spent time on Saban's staffs at Alabama, will face off in the SEC championship game Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on ABC.

GameDay host Rece Davis asked the two head ball coaches, who are playing each other for the second time this season, how to balance adjustments they want to make against anticipating what their opponent will do. Smart and Sarkisian both spoke to the importance of not to overthink or overanalyze before their old mentor called their bluffs.

"Yeah, well I think they're both bulls----- us," Saban said as he sparked immediate laughter amongst his co-hosts.

Davis made sure to let Saban know he was a repeat offender and owes the show's swear jar two times after a wild analogy earlier in the show when discussing schools being fined for flag-planting during rivalry week.

Smart's Bulldogs beat Sarkisian and his Texas squad 30–15 on Oct. 19. The Longhorns hope to repay the favor Saturday and take home the SEC title at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

