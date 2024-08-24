Nick Saban Makes Honest Admission on FSU Snub in College Football Playoffs
Former Alabama coach Nick Saban wanted to get one thing off his chest when he made his first College Gameday appearance on Saturday afternoon.
Saban, who joined Rece Davis, Pat McAfee and other ESPN analysts on the pregame show ahead of the 2024-25 college football season’s first taste of action, had plenty to say about the upcoming slate of games.
One of the topics discussed was Saban’s former team, Alabama, making the College Football Playoff over Florida State last season despite the Seminoles’ undefeated campaign.
Saban shared his thoughts on the FSU snub while absolving fellow analyst Kirk Herbstreit of any blame.
“I just want Kirk [Herbstreit] to know, I got a thousand phone calls when we got the Playoff,” Saban said. “He didn't have anything to do with them not getting in the Playoff, and I didn't either, but we both got hammered … I'm glad we got in, and they probably should have gotten in too, but at least we won't have that situation this year.”
FSU fans in attendance in Dublin still made sure Herbstreit heard their animated jeers, given that the ESPN analyst had previously praised the CFP committee’s decision to exclude the Seminoles.
Last season, the CFP committee was faced with the incredibly difficult task of choosing which of the six contending teams deserved the four playoff berths. The committee ultimately left out the Seminoles, who went undefeated during the regular season but saw senior quarterback Jordan Travis suffer a season-ending injury in November. Alabama got the nod instead and ended up losing to Michigan in the CFP semifinals.
With the CFP format expanding to 12 teams this year, Saban and college football fans alike will be hoping a snub like that doesn’t happen again.