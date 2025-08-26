Nick Saban Shared Some Wise Advice With Alabama's New QB Ahead of His First Start
Nick Saban might be retired from coaching, but he is still helping out Alabama's young quarterbacks.
Redshirt junior Ty Simspon was named the Crimson Tide's starting quarterback ahead of the 2025 season, which will be his first as a starter. Though Simpson has been with Alabama for three seasons, he has limited experience on the field. He has attempted just 50 passes over that span, completing 29 of them for 167 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions. He has also rushed for 130 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries.
Before Simpson makes his first college start, he sought out advice from Saban about how to keep from getting too anxious during a game.
"He was just like, 'Hey, play within yourself. Make sure you keep your team out of negative plays, negative drives,'" Simpson shared Tuesday. "He always said that if you end your drive with a kick—a PAT, a field goal or a punt—then you're in good shape and you're not dead in the water. I'm taking that approach of I'm gonna make sure I do everything to move the ball forward and not go backwards."
It's simple, but sage football advice for a quarterback making his first start. Though not necessarily unusual advice, it's the kind of advice an inexperienced quarterback might need as he takes on the pressure of a role like becoming Alabama's starter. There is a lot of responsibility that comes with the job, but Simpson also doesn't need to be a hero on every play. For a young quarterback, especially with a talented team around him, sometimes remembering not to make the wrong play is just as important as producing the highlight moment.
Simpson will get to put Saban's advice into action when the Crimson Tide opens the season on the road at Florida State on Saturday.