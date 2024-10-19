Nick Saban Fires Up Texas Fans for Game vs. Georgia With Fiery, Vintage Speech
Former Alabama coach Nick Saban isn't spending his weekends giving rousing pregame speeches in Tuscaloosa anymore. But those who didn't get the pleasure of playing for the seven-time national champion coach were treated to a glimpse of what a Saban-led locker room sounded like ahead of a big game.
Saban, on the set of ESPN's College Gameday in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, revealed the message he would give one of his undefeated teams ahead of the top-ranked Longhorns' highly anticipated matchup against No. 5 Georgia at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium.
"If you wake up in the morning and you feel entitled, what would that get you? Nothing," Saban said. "If you think somebody owes you something, what would you get? Nothing. If you lose your discipline and your work ethic, what would that get you? Nothing. If you failed to prepare and pay attention to detail, what would that get you?"
"Nothing," the crowd full of Texas fans roared, catching on to the coach's speech.
"Nothing is more important than staying focused on being the best that you can be no matter what you choose to do," Saban said. "That would be my speech for a 6-0 team."
The Longhorns have been, by far, the most dominant team in college football this season, winning all six of their first games by at least 19 points, including a 34–3 rout of rival Oklahoma last week. But they face their toughest test to date against the Bulldogs, who enter the SEC clash with a drama-filled loss to the Crimson Tide as the only blemish on its 5-1 resume.
How could the Texas faithful not be fired up?