Nico Iamaleava Transfer Portal News Had College Football Fans All Making the Same Joke

Tim Capurso

Iamaleava exits the field after a game.
Iamaleava exits the field after a game. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Earlier this week, On3 Sports' Pete Nakos reported that Tennessee and quarterback Nico Iamaleava were having ongoing discussions on a new NIL contract. On Friday, in what was effectively college football's first public holdout, Iamaleava surprised the Volunteers when he skipped the team's spring practice. On Saturday, news broke that Iamaleava is expected to enter the transfer portal after contract negotiations between he and the Volunteers stalled.

And shortly after the news broke, college football fans took to X and shared plenty of reactions.

First, On3 Sports created a graphic to report the news, complete with a witty joke using Iamaleava's last name.

On3 Graphic
On3 Sports

Then, college football fans all began making the same joke.

While the true nature of negotiations and how they played out will likely emerge in the coming days, others commended Tennessee for seemingly standing firm against Iamaleava's contract demands.

Others rued the effect NIL is having on college football.

College football's spring transfer portal window opens on April 16, and Iamaleava figures to be one of the most sought-after players available.

