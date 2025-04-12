SI

Why Nico Iamaleava Can't Transfer Within SEC and Play Right Away After Tennessee Exit

The quarterback's options are limited.

Patrick Andres

Nico Iamaleava walks off the field after a 2024 win over Kentucky.
Nico Iamaleava walks off the field after a 2024 win over Kentucky. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

In the immediate wake of the 2024 season, Tennessee fans could look ahead to the prospect of a deeper playoff run next year with quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

However, if the Volunteers contend for a national title in 2025, it appears Iamaleava won't be there with them. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Saturday that Tennessee intends to move on from Iamaleava in the wake of an unprecedented holdout by the quarterback and his camp.

The stunning news has already invited rampant speculation about where the quarterback will end up next—but another SEC school seems unlikely. As ESPN's Max Olson outlined Saturday morning, the SEC has a bylaw that prohibits immediate eligibility for spring transfers within the conference.

"A transfer student, including a graduate transfer, from a member institution may be eligible for intercollegiate competition during the individual’s initial academic year in residence at another member institution provided the student provides written notification of transfer to the institution within their sport’s regular NCAA transfer window immediately following the sport’s championship segment," bylaw 14.5.5.1 reads. The rule has been revised four times since its inception, most recently in June 2023.

Not only, as Olson pointed out, can Iamaleava not transfer and play immediately within the conference—but also the Volunteers can't poach a league foe's quarterback in response.

Tennessee appears stuck between a Rocky Top and a hard place.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/College Football