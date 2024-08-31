Ninth-Year Tight End Cam McCormick Scores First Miami Touchdown of 2024 Season
This year's Miami Hurricanes enter the 2024 college football season ranked No. 19 and with plenty of hope that the program can put up a respectable record after two consecutive years of improvement under Mario Cristobal. The team also features a player of much interest to the rest of the college football world— one Cam McCormick, the 26-year-old tight end who is in his ninth year of eligibility.
That's right. Ninth year of eligibility. Between a redshirt year and multiple serious injuries, McCormick has extended his college career far beyond the standard four seasons.
It's quite impressive and got McCormick a pretty lengthy spot on College GameDay in Week 1.
And, wouldn't you know it, McCormick got the scoring started for the Hurricanes this season in their Week 1 matchup against the rival Florida Gators. He was the first Miami player to score a touchdown in 2024.
McCormick enrolled in college in January of 2016. Quite a bit has changed since then, to say the least. He probably caught passes from Justin Herbert in practice at Oregon. While McCormick is on his second college, Herbert has four NFL seasons under his belt and signed a nine-digit contract last summer.
Nothing better than college sports. Every week you'll see something brand-new. Good for McCormick, and Miami fans are surely hoping this won't be his last touchdown of his college career.