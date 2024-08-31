SI

Ninth-Year Tight End Cam McCormick Scores First Miami Touchdown of 2024 Season

The 26-year-old kicked off the 2024 season for the Hurricanes with a score against Florida.

Liam McKeone

Florida Gators defensive back Jordan Castell (14) upends Miami Hurricanes tight end Cam McCormick (84) as he scores a touchdown during the season opener at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, August 31, 2024 against the University of Miami Hurricanes in the first half. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]
This year's Miami Hurricanes enter the 2024 college football season ranked No. 19 and with plenty of hope that the program can put up a respectable record after two consecutive years of improvement under Mario Cristobal. The team also features a player of much interest to the rest of the college football world— one Cam McCormick, the 26-year-old tight end who is in his ninth year of eligibility.

That's right. Ninth year of eligibility. Between a redshirt year and multiple serious injuries, McCormick has extended his college career far beyond the standard four seasons.

It's quite impressive and got McCormick a pretty lengthy spot on College GameDay in Week 1.

And, wouldn't you know it, McCormick got the scoring started for the Hurricanes this season in their Week 1 matchup against the rival Florida Gators. He was the first Miami player to score a touchdown in 2024.

McCormick enrolled in college in January of 2016. Quite a bit has changed since then, to say the least. He probably caught passes from Justin Herbert in practice at Oregon. While McCormick is on his second college, Herbert has four NFL seasons under his belt and signed a nine-digit contract last summer.

Nothing better than college sports. Every week you'll see something brand-new. Good for McCormick, and Miami fans are surely hoping this won't be his last touchdown of his college career.

Liam McKeone

LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

