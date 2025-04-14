SI

North Carolina Out of Nico Iamaleava Chase, Linked to Another Transfer QB

Ryan Phillips

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava threw for 2,616 yards and 19 touchdowns during the 2024 season.
Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava threw for 2,616 yards and 19 touchdowns during the 2024 season.
Bill Belichick will not be getting into the Nico Iamaleava business.

The North Carolina Tar Heels are reportedly out of the chase for Iamaleava after the junior quarterback ditched Tennessee last week. Iamaleava and the Volunteers had a falling out over his NIL deal and he entered the transfer portal.

Earlier on Monday, a report connected to UCLA, Tulane, and North Carolina, but apparently, the Tar Heels are now out of the running, according to On3's Pete Nakos.

North Carolina is instead the favorite to land South Alabama quarterback Gio Lopez. In 11 starts as a redshirt freshman during the 2024 season, Lopez completed 66.0% of his passes for 2,559 yards, with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also ran for 463 yards and seven touchdowns on 83 carries.

Given Iamaleava's NIL demands and the late nature of his transfer, it will be fascinating to see how all of this plays out. Belichick and the Tar Heels bowed out hours after they were connected to him.

