Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava Expected to Enter Transfer Portal After NIL Holdout
In this story:
Nico Iamaleava and Tennessee appear to be going their seperate ways.
Iamaleava is expected to enter the transfer portal amid stalled talks for a new NIL contract between he and the Volunteers, according to multiple reports. ESPN's Pete Thamel was first to report the news.
Per Thamel, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel informed the team of the decision at a team meeting on Saturday.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
More College Football on Sports Illustrated
Published