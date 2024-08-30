North Carolina QB Max Johnson Undergoes Season-Ending Surgery on Broken Leg
North Carolina quarterback Max Johnson was carted off the field during the Tar Heels' season opener against Minnesota on Thursday night after suffering a broken right leg.
Johnson, who was making his first start for UNC after transferring to the program from Texas A&M, was sacked in the third quarter of the game, causing him to land awkwardly. He immediately clutched at his right leg and was placed onto the cart and escorted off the field shortly after.
Johnson reportedly underwent successful surgery to repair the broken leg in Minneapolis on Friday and is expected to return to Chapel Hill in the coming days to continue his recovery. He'll miss the remainder of the season, but is expected to make a full recovery, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.
With Johnson's season officially over, redshirt sophomore Conner Harrell is expected to take over starting quarterback duties. Harrell featured in five games for North Carolina last season and completed 22 of 33 pass attempts for 278 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Harrell will lead the Tar Heels onto the field in Week 2 when they host Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 7.