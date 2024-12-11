North Carolina Reportedly Closing In on Deal to Make Bill Belichick Next Head Coach
North Carolina is nearing a deal to make six-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick its next head coach, per multiple reports, with some hurdles to get over.
The ex-New England Patriots coach and North Carolina have been working through financial terms for the last 24 hours, SI’s Albert Breer and Pat Forde reported, and the hope is that a deal gets done today.
The Tar Heels are reportedly “onboard” with Belichick becoming the new head coach of the football program, but “there are still issues that both sides need to work through,” ESPN’s Pete Thamel and Chris Low added Wednesday afternoon.
Some of those issues include a potential role for Belichick’s son, Stephen, North Carolina's name, image and likeness resources, as well as Belichick’s salary. At the moment, the "ball is in Belichick's court," according to Thamel and Low.
Breer also noted that an emergency board of trustees meeting would be needed to approve the hiring.
Talks between Belichick and the Tar Heels began last week, as first reported by 247Sports' Inside Carolina. Other candidates who have emerged in North Carolina’s head coaching search include former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, Tulane coach Jon Sumrall, Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann and Army coach Jeff Monken.